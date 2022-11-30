Lower crude prices give some respite to oil marketing companies

Brent crude prices, which had risen past $120 a barrel in June, have softened to $85 a barrel, a level not seen since before the start of Russia Ukraine war. The ongoing lockdowns to control covid spread in China are adding to demand concerns from the world’s second largest economy. The European countries price cap on Russian crude exports and the building up of the petrol inventory in the US are also among key reasons for the decline in crude prices, despite the continuing Russia Ukraine crisis, as per analysts.