Lower festival demand fails to slow XUV, Thar maker
SummaryThe Thar and XUV 700 SUV maker gave fewer discounts than its peers during the festival period around November, which usually sees the highest automotive sales in India, its top management told media.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) bet on premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and the high demand for its SUVs helped it better negotiate the margin squeeze that its peers faced during the October-December quarter.
