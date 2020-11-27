LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post privatisation: Pradhan

New Delhi: LPG subsidy for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) consumers to continue post privatisation, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

"Subsidy on LPG is paid to consumers directly and not to any company. So the ownership of the company that sells LPG is not of any material consequence," Pradhan told PTI.

Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Leafiniti Bioenergy’s CBG plant in Bagalkot district of Karnataka,through video conference. This plant will utilize 200 TPD of press mud and will be commissioned at the estimated cost of about 42 crores. This will generate about 10.2 TPD of CBG and also bio-manure. Praj Industries and DVO Inc. have provided the technology for the proposed plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the Government is working to provide cleaner and sustainable energy. "India is not a polluting country, but still PM Modi as a responsible global leader has underlined India’s commitment to sustainability and climate change mitigation. How can we achieve cleaner path in each activity, is what we are striving for," he said.

The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.

The subsidy is paid in advance and consumers use this to buy LPG refills that are available only at market price from dealers of oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Pradhan said the LPG subsidy payment is done digitally to all verified customers.

"Since it is paid directly to consumers, it does not matter if the servicing company is public sector or private sector," he said. "LPG subsidy will continue as before to BPCL consumers even after disinvestment."

The government is selling its entire 53 per cent stake along with management control in BPCL. The new owner will get 15.33 per cent of India's oil refining capacity and 22 per cent of the fuel marketing share.

It also owns 17,355 petrol pumps, 6,159 LPG distributor agencies and 61 out of 256 aviation fuel stations in the country.

BPCL services 7.3 crore out of 28.5 crore LPG consumers in the country.

"All these will continue to get a government subsidy," Pradhan said.

With PTI inputs





