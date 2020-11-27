LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post privatisation: Pradhan

Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Leafiniti Bioenergy’s CBG plant in Bagalkot district of Karnataka,through video conference. This plant will utilize 200 TPD of press mud and will be commissioned at the estimated cost of about 42 crores. This will generate about 10.2 TPD of CBG and also bio-manure. Praj Industries and DVO Inc. have provided the technology for the proposed plant.