LS Digital enters UK, eyes Europe and US markets
Pawan Wankhede has been appointed as business head to lead operations in the UK. LS Digital aims to replicate the success it has seen in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.
Mumbai: LS Digital, formerly Logicserve, an Independent digital marketing transformation company, is pursuing its ambitious global expansion strategy, with its entry to the UK market, following a successful foray into Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions post covid. The company is also looking at Europe and US markets for further growth, co-founder and chief executive officer Prasad Shejale, said in an interview.