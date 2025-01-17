After L&T 90 hours work week debate, Crunch Fitness CEO says employees must sacrifice for success, no work-life balance

Jim Rowley, the CEO of Crunch Fitness in an interview with Fortune said he doesn't believe in the concept of work-life balance, adding that employees that want work-life-balance are “not fully committed”. Further, he said that success requires sacrifice. This comes amid the ranging debate on work-life-balance in India after Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocated for 90 hours work weeks for employees.

A former United States marine, Rowley, 57, has been in the fitness industry for more than 30 years, and Crunch Fitness operates over 400 locations in the US. The report noted that he feels modern work concepts like “work-life balance, life hacks, corner-cutting—are illusions”. He told the publication he works “on nights and weekends” as “hard work don’t come to those who aren’t serious”.

Advertisement

On Work-Life Balance: ‘There’s No Such Thing' On work-life balance, Rowley told Fortune he doesn't think there's such a thing, stating: “I don’t think there’s such a thing as work-life balance. I think work-life balance is for somebody who’s not fully committed.”

Adding, “He added It depends on what your “why” is. If your “why” is really purposeful, and goal-oriented, you’re gonna find an imbalance in pursuit of that. Nobody ever had a perfect balance in pursuit of something great. You’re either all in, or you’re somewhat in, or you’re not in at all.”

Advertisement

‘What Are You Willing to Sacrifice to Gain Goals?’ Rowley added that he challenges him team on what they are willing to sacrifice to gain their goals. “I challenge my teams all the time because I hear a lot of “Well, I want to get promoted.” And “I want a bigger gym” and “I want to be a district manager,” and “I want a new house” and “I want a new car.” I say, those things are amazing, those are your wants. But what are you willing to do to get them? And when you ask somebody what they’re willing to sacrifice, you hear crickets. People haven’t thought it through,” he told Fortune.

Advertisement

He opined that the “instant gratification society” does not help to gain “difficult things” or become a successful leader. “We live in this instant-gratification society. But what really works to become a successful leader is hard work, determination, planning, constant self-realization, self-awareness, challenging yourself. Those are the difficult things,” he added in the interview.

“I live by this motto: No one is coming. It’s up to you. If you want something, don’t look for it to come from, like, oh, what books do you read? And what did you study in school? No. It’s right here. It’s your DNA. It’s not your résumé. Do you have the drive and the determination and the discipline to get what you want? And if you’re willing to make those sacrifices, there’s going to be an imbalance in your life. If you’re seeking harmony, I don’t know. I have never found it,” Rowley stated.