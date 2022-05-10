L&T and VMware join hands to accelerate digital infra adoption across verticals

‘Smart World and Communications’ (SWC) business of L&T is committed towards leveraging the latest technological innovations in Telecommunications and IOT areas to benefit society at large. SWC, as a master systems integrator, provides technology solutions and services in the areas of Safe and Smart cities and Digital Communications. SWC leverages its technical prowess to solve problems through scalable digital solutions in satellite radio communications, telecom infrastructure, 4G/5G, Industry 4.0 solutions in education, smart cities and other verticals, cyber security solutions, data centre solutions and defence communications.