L&T and VMware join hands to accelerate digital infra adoption across verticals

The offerings would include an AI and automation-led ‘Intelligent, secure SD-WAN on-demand’ solution, to help clients improve the experience and efficiencies across their enterprise networks.
Smart World & Communication (SWC) business of L&T, a company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, and VMware Inc, a global provider of multi-cloud services, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure solutions across industries, through incubation of a VMware Centre of Excellence (COE).
This partnership will help clients attain digital versatility through multi-cloud solutions, leveraging VMware suite of products. The partnership will focus on innovation in the areas of cloud engineering and disaster recovery, improving the resilience of businesses and enterprises.
L&T SWC will also leverage VMware’s cutting-edge Telco Cloud products to create unique value propositions for clients through robust, secure Industry 4.0 solutions across verticals over 5G/IOT/Edge.
“With the advent of 5G, we believe, the market is set to see large scale adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, education and other industries. L&T SWC and VMware join hands to build a robust suite of digital infrastructure solutions, to help businesses become highly agile, versatile and resilient," said
J. D Patil, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President for L&T’s Defence Business & Smart Technologies Business.
“We are delighted to partner with L&T SWC to help our customers innovate faster in a multi-cloud world. Through this CoE, we are bringing our formidable capabilities together in building joint solutions for digital workspace and edge, security, networking, and cloud infrastructure," said Pradeep Nair, VP, MD, VMware India
‘Smart World and Communications’ (SWC) business of L&T is committed towards leveraging the latest technological innovations in Telecommunications and IOT areas to benefit society at large. SWC, as a master systems integrator, provides technology solutions and services in the areas of Safe and Smart cities and Digital Communications. SWC leverages its technical prowess to solve problems through scalable digital solutions in satellite radio communications, telecom infrastructure, 4G/5G, Industry 4.0 solutions in education, smart cities and other verticals, cyber security solutions, data centre solutions and defence communications.