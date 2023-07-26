L&T announces first 10,000 cr buyback

L&T announces first ₹10,000 cr buyback3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:28 AM IST
The firm will offer up to ₹3,000 per share, a 17% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday, to the shareholders willing to tender their shares in the buyback
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd on Tuesday proposed to buy back shares worth as much as ₹10,000 crore from its public shareholders, the engineering giant’s first such offer in its eight-decade-long history.
“We are walking the talk by returning surplus cash to shareholders in our journey to improve the group return ratios over the Lakhshya Strategic Plan period ending FY26," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, chief executive and managing director, L&T.
L&T aims to repurchase 33.33 million shares, or 2.4% of outstanding stock, from the public through a book-building process. It will offer up to ₹3,000 per share, a 17% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday, to the shareholders willing to tender their shares in the buyback. “The group’s focus continues to be on cash generation, planned capital allocation and on enhancing shareholders’ wealth," Subrahmanyan added.
L&T made the buyback announcement alongside the release of its quarterly earnings. For the June quarter, L&T recorded a 46% jump in profit to ₹2,493 crore, beating analysts’ estimate of ₹2,128.5 crore.
Amid the execution of its large order book in L&T’s projects and manufacturing portfolio, the company’s consolidated revenue in the June quarter grew by 34% to ₹47,882 crore, also surpassing analysts’ estimate of ₹41,056 crore.
In fact, during the June quarter alone, L&T received orders worth ₹65,520 crore at the group level, which is 57% more than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the company said the specific price at which the shares will be repurchased may be determined by the board or a committee at an appropriate time.
L&T’s buyback plan, long desired by its outgoing chairman A.M. Naik, aims to incentivize the firm’s public stakeholders before his departure, according to people close to the company’s board members.
A person close to L&T’s top management said, “There are many shareholders who hold stakes in both L&T and the group’s IT technology services. They feel the latter hasn’t yielded as much return as expected, and therefore, the group should incentivize the shareholders adequately through a buyback offer and a special dividend, especially for FY23."
The board on Tuesday considered and approved both routes to reward the shareholders. The company has offered a special dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY24.
As of 31 March, L&T’s total reserves and surplus stood at ₹88,577.76 crore.
Typically, a company, after recording high cash flows, offers a buyback of shares in order to incentivize shareholders and provide a thrust to the company’s stock price on the exchanges by reducing the free float.
About five years ago, L&T announced a 4.29% share buyback plan worth ₹9,000 crore at ₹1,475 a share. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected the plan over concerns that such a buyback could swell the company’s debt. The latest buyback proposal has come after the company turned debt-free last year.
The buyback is meant for all public shareholders except L&T Employees Trust, which holds a 13.7% stake. Other trusts hold 13.91%.
While retail shareholders hold 18.52%, insurance companies hold 17.85%, with state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India alone having 11.19% in L&T. Mutual funds together have 17.2% and foreign investors collectively own 25.19% in the company.
However, according to a second person, many public shareholders may not tender their stakes in the buyback as they may want to hold on to the stock of L&T, which is currently sitting on engineering and construction orders worth ₹4 trillion, holding out prospects of way higher returns over the next 3-5 years.
“After the recent consolidation and transfer of non-core businesses by the group, the debt-to-asset ratio has come down to 0.11, which is phenomenal," said the second person.
In fact, most of the brokerages have recommended a “buy" on the stock at its current levels.
During the June quarter, L&T received orders across segments, including rail, renewables, rural water supply, transmission and distribution, IT and office space, and onshore and offshore verticals of the hydrocarbon business. International orders at ₹27,646 crore during the quarter comprised 42% of the total order inflow, the company said.
L&T’s consolidated order book at the group level is at ₹4.13 trillion as on 30 June, with international orders having a share of 29%.
The Mumbai-based conglomerate, in a bid to reduce debt and unlock the value of L&T’s stock, the conglomerate has been taking several business consolidation measures over the past two years.
The company, on 8 June, raised ₹3,500 crore via non-convertible debentures. About 80% of these proceeds will be used for repayment, prepayment or refinance of the existing indebtedness, while the rest could be allocated for other general purposes, L&T said.
As a part of the consolidation, on Tuesday, the company said its board approved an acquisition of the entire shareholding of Sapura Nautical Power Pte Ltd (JV partner) in L&T Sapura Offshore Pvt. Ltd.