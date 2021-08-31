NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), India’s largest engineering company, plans to sell its non-core assets - 1400 megawatt (MW) Nabha thermal power project in Punjab, the Hyderabad Metro, and L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL), the subsidiary having road projects and power transmission lines, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proposed sale comes in the backdrop of a growing focus on environment, sustainability and governance.

The statement also announced the completion of sale of its 99 MW hydropower plant to ReNew Power. The acquisition of the Singoli Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project (SBHEP) in Uttarakhand from L&T Power Development Ltd was announced earlier and marks ReNew Power's entry into the hydropower generation space.

“We have already identified our non-core assets in Nabha Power, a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL), our subsidiary primarily engaged in road projects and power transmission lines and Hyderabad Metro, the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the Metro rail sector for divestment. We will work out the divestment process of all these assets over a period of time," DK Sen, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (development projects), L&T, said in the statement.

“Nabha Power supplies power to the state of Punjab at one of the cheapest variable costs of ₹2.93 per unit among Integrated Power Producers (IPPs) in Punjab, despite being located 1,500 Kms away from the mine source," L&T said in a separate statement.

This assumes significance given that coal fuelled electricity generation remains the mainstay of India’s power mix. Of the country's installed power generation capacity of 383.37 gigawatts (GW), coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“L&T concluded the divestment of its 100% stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) hydroelectric power plant at Singoli-Bhatwari in Uttarakhand. As per the terms, the EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services conglomerate received a consideration of ₹ 1,001.50 crores as divestment proceeds from Renew Power on August 30th 2021," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of ReNew Power Private Ltd completing its merger with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II). The merger puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion and an equity value of $4.4 billion on the new entity, ReNew Energy Global Plc.

“This deal is in line with the company’s strategy to pursue the divestment path for all non-core assets in its portfolio," the L&T statement added.

There is a growing traction for hydropower projects among Indian clean energy majors. With an operational portfolio to 7.3 GW, Hyderabad based Greenko is building power storage projects with a capacity of 8 GW across six states in India as part of its plan to provide on-demand power.

India also plans to shortly come out with a policy to promote hydro pump storage schemes with around 96 GW identified as a potential capacity for the same. The idea is to use cheap green power during off-peak hours to raise water to a height and then release it into a lower reservoir to generate electricity. Pump storage helps the national power grid withstand fluctuations caused by intermittent supplies from solar and wind.

