L&T announces Hyderabad Metro, Nabha power plant and L&T IDPL proposed sale

“We have already identified our non-core assets in Nabha Power, a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL), our subsidiary primarily engaged in road projects and power transmission lines and Hyderabad Metro, the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the Metro rail sector for divestment. We will work out the divestment process of all these assets over a period of time," DK Sen, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (development projects), L&T, said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}