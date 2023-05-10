L&T appoints SN Subrahmanyan as MD, Chairman; AM Naik to be Chairman Emeritus2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 10:04 PM IST
The company's board has decided to confer the status of Chairman Emeritus to A M Naik.
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced that it has appointed S N Subrahmanyan, as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from October 1, 2023. A M Naik after he decided to step down as Non-Executive Chairman of the L&T Group.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×