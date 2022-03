Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro board at a meeting held today approved long term borrowings up to ₹10,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The long term borrowings include refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved long term borrowings up to ₹10,000 crore, including refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate," the company said.

On Thursday, L&T shares were trading down marginally in noon deals at ₹1,765.85 ₹apiece on NSE.

