L&T approves long term borrowings up to ₹10,000 crore
- The long term borrowings include refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument, L&T said
"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved long term borrowings up to ₹10,000 crore, including refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate," the company said.
On Thursday, L&T shares were trading down marginally in noon deals at ₹1,765.85 ₹apiece on NSE.
