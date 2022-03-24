Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  L&T approves long term borrowings up to 10,000 crore

L&T approves long term borrowings up to 10,000 crore

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The long term borrowings include refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument, L&T said

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro board at a meeting held today approved long term borrowings up to 10,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The long term borrowings include refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved long term borrowings up to 10,000 crore, including refinancing, through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate," the company said.

On Thursday, L&T shares were trading down marginally in noon deals at 1,765.85 apiece on NSE.

