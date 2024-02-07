L&T awaits fair valuations for Nabha Power, Hyderabad Metro
The focus on energy transition and sustainability in recent years has meant that global investors have been hesitant to put money in coal-fired power units. and preferring renewable energy units
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro is facing challenges in finding the right buyer for its 1,400-megawatt Nabha power plant in Punjab. However, the company is in no haste to sell the asset and will wait for the right valuation, the company’s chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman told Mint.