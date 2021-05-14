New Delhi: Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has bagged an up to ₹5,000 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation.

"The business has secured an order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (CMRL) to construct nearly 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Roa. It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry / exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Govt. Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations. This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in approximately 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project" the company said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said the business has also secured another order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation to construct approx 8 Km of elevated Viaduct with 9 elevated metro stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction including other associated works.

L&T said these projects are the first packages of phase - II which have been awarded by Chennai Metro Rail.

"Both the projects were bagged under stiff competition from domestic and international metro construction players," the company added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.4 per cent down at ₹1,380. 10 apiece on BSE.

