L&T bags construction order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation

"The business has secured an order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (CMRL) to construct nearly 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Roa. It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry / exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Govt. Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations. This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in approximately 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project" the company said in a regulatory filing.

