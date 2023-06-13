L&T bags ‘significant’ orders for hydrocarbon business

New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its hydrocarbon business L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured “significant" orders.

L&T classifies orders in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.

The contracts involve engineering, procurement, construction & installation for new offshore structures.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon is engaged in executing domestic and international offshore projects. The company aims to strengthen its regional presence by investing in local skills and talent, enhancing procurement from local vendors, and collaborating with local contractors to ensure sustainable growth.

The hydrocarbon business of L&T operates through various verticals, including offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication, and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT). It offers comprehensive design-to-build solutions in the hydrocarbon sector to both domestic and international clients.

With a strong track record of over three decades, L&T has set global benchmarks in project management, corporate governance, quality standards, health, safety, and operational excellence.

L&T, a $23 billion Indian multinational, operates in more than 50 countries worldwide. The company’s customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering top-class quality have contributed to its leadership position in the industry for the past eight decades.