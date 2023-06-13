L&T bags ‘significant’ orders for hydrocarbon business

L&T bags ‘significant’ orders for hydrocarbon business1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 02:38 PM IST
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon is engaged in executing domestic and international offshore projects. The company aims to strengthen its regional presence by investing in local skills and talent, enhancing procurement from local vendors, and collaborating with local contractors to ensure sustainable growth.
New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its hydrocarbon business L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured “significant" orders.
