Engineering major L&T will consider a share buyback proposal on July 25 during a meeting of the Board of Directors. The meeting will also see the board approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30. A buyback reduces the number of shares available in the open market.

The following proposals will also be considered by the Board in the said meeting: 

1) Buyback of equity shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018. 

2) Special Dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. If approved, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended at 2,489.60, down by 4.55, or 0.18 percent on the BSE on Thursday.

Earlier in 2019 ,Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were denied permission for its 9,000-crore share buyback offer by market regulator Sebi. In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, L&T said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked it not to proceed with the buyback.

L&T had proposed to buy back up to 6.1 crore shares from shareholders at a price of 1,475 per equity share, aggregating to 9,000 crore. The offer was open to those holding equity shares as on October 15

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 04:27 PM IST
