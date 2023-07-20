L&T Board to consider share buyback, special dividend on 25 July1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:23 PM IST
L&T plans to discuss a buyback during a board meeting on July 25. The meeting will also cover financial results and a special dividend proposal.
Engineering major L&T will consider a share buyback proposal on July 25 during a meeting of the Board of Directors. The meeting will also see the board approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30. A buyback reduces the number of shares available in the open market.
