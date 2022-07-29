L&T builds 12-storey residential tower in 96 days using precast tech

The tower is part of about 23,432 EWS and LIG houses being constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Navi Mumbai
Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it has built a 12-storey residential tower with 96 flats in 96 days using its precast large concrete panel system for ultra-rapid construction of public housing.
The tower is part of about 23,432 EWS and LIG houses being constructed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under package IV of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Navi Mumbai at Bamandongri, Kharkopar and Taloja.
L&T’s ‘Mission 96’ project was achieved using precast technology that is touted as the future of construction of residential towers for mechanized rapid construction with superior quality based on controlled manufacturing in a factory environment, a company statement said.
The project involved the production and installation of 1,985 precast elements of the superstructure along with architectural finishes and MEP works over a built-up area of 64,000 sq ft.
“L&T, that pioneered aluminium formwork construction in the country and changed the face of the residential sector, has been instrumental in driving precast technology to further achieve material sustainability and speedy construction," said Padma Bhushan architect Hafeez Contractor. The company’s focus on prefabricated pre-finished volumetric construction would help it to meet the growing demand for housing in India, he added.
“At buildings & factories, we have always sought ways and means to speed up the pace of construction and this project is another successful effort to dramatically reduce construction cycle time," said M.V. Satish, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (buildings), L&T.
L&T has set up a special unit, B&F Fast, to focus on evolving methods and deploying technology to build to speed and scale. It had recently completed a 7-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System Integration Centre for DRDO in just 45 days.