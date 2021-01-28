L&T builds 3 heavy LC-Max reactors for HPCL's Visakh Refinery

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday flagged off three LC-Max reactors weighing 2,313 tonnes each to Hindustan Petroleum Co Ltd's (HPCL) Visakh Refinery.

The reactors, weighing 2313 Metric Tons (MT) each, will enable India’s first Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s Visakh Refinery to convert the heaviest oils to high-quality BS-VI diesel, as well as increase feedstock and improve product flexibility. The reactors will sail in ‘single piece’ directly to Visakhapatnam from Larsen & Toubro’s fully integrated, state-of-the-art, digitally-enabled coastal manufacturing facility located at Hazira in Gujarat.

M K Surana, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, said, “L&T has been our valuable partner in our journey to modernize and upgrade our refineries. We thank L&T team for early delivery of these reactors."

Vinod S Shenoy, Director Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, said, “Manufacturing this first of its kind critical equipment with good workmanship and utmost safety is truly remarkable. We are glad that with this early delivery of LC Max Reactors, our Visakh program stands benefitted."

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro said, “We are delighted to deliver these unique reactors in record time for our esteemed client HPCL. Our heavy engineering shops are the only ones in the country to have consistently dispatched the largest, heaviest, longest and most complex process plant equipment to the global clients ahead of schedule. This track record remains unbroken in the unprecedented pandemic situation or otherwise."

Mr. Anil Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, said, “We thank HPCL for their continued faith in us to deliver World’s Heaviest LC-Max Reactors and be a part of India’s First RUF project. We are proud that we have lived up to HPCL`s expectations and flagged off these reactors ahead of schedule. This is one more example of L&T’s contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat" Mission.





