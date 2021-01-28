L&T builds 3 heavy LC-Max reactors for HPCL's Visakh Refinery

Mr. Anil Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, said, “We thank HPCL for their continued faith in us to deliver World’s Heaviest LC-Max Reactors and be a part of India’s First RUF project. We are proud that we have lived up to HPCL`s expectations and flagged off these reactors ahead of schedule. This is one more example of L&T’s contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat" Mission.