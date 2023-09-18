L&T buyback: ₹10,000 crore offer opens today. Should you tender your shares?2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
L&T has increased the share buyback price from ₹3,000 earlier factoring in market sentiment after a strong 15% rally in L&T shares since the announcement of the share buyback.
L&T buyback: The share buyback of engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opens today. Investors can tender their L&T shares in the ₹10,000 crore worth L&T share buyback till September 25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started