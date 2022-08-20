L&T commissions green hydrogen plant for captive consumption

L&T commissions green hydrogen plant for captive consumption1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
L&T’s plant will produce 45 kg of green hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex.
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday announced the commissioning of a green hydrogen plant at its manufacturing facility in Hazira, Gujarat.
A company statement said that with the commissioning of the plant, the production of green hydrogen based on an alkaline electrolysis process has begun. The plant will produce 45 kg of green hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex.
“The green hydrogen plant is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 kW comprising both Alkaline (380 kW) and PEM (420 kW) technologies and will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)," the company said.
As part of the first phase of the project 380 kW alkaline electrolyzer has been installed, while the 420 kW polymer electrolyte membrane or PEM electrolyzer along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion, the statement said.
“L&T is at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions that will help meet the energy needs of the future. We are proud that our engineers have set up the green hydrogen generation plant at Hazira complex and integrated it with the existing manufacturing shops for use of the green hydrogen," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Energy), L&T.
The plant is spread across 3,000 square metres, and the first phase of the project has been installed, tested, and commissioned. The scope involves the generation of high purity green hydrogen (99.99%) and oxygen, and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops.
A blend of 15% hydrogen with natural gas will be used as a fuel, and oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications.
To ensure safe operation and production, the plant design incorporates both active and passive safety systems and will be operated through control systems with remote monitoring functionality, said the company statement. In addition, an integrated data analytics platform designed by L&T will provide insights into the performance of the electrolyzers and the overall plant.
As part of its ESG commitments, L&T has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.