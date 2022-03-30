The project scope for L&T Heavy Engineering was divided into three aspects. Firstly, to manufacture sub-assemblies at its state-of-the-art Hazira manufacturing complex. The second involved constructing a temporary workshop at the project site in Cadarache, France, for the assembly of various sectors. And finally, integrating Cryostat components at workshop on site and inside the Tokamak Reactor building.

