L&T's Heavy Engineering business had won the contract from ITER India, a wing of the Department of Atomic Energy, for the ambitious mega scientific project, with a total project outlay of around $20 billion
NEW DELHI: The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has completed assembling of the top lid, crucial for the Cryostat, for the Global Fusion Project at ITER in France.
The 30-meter diameter Cryostat is the largest stainless-steel high-vacuum pressure chamber in the world, intended to keep in control very high temperatures in the ITER fusion reactor core by providing cooling.
With this, L&T Heavy Engineering has completed the entire manufacturing work planned at the site workshop ahead of schedule. The last stage of assembling the top lid inside the Tokamak Reactor Building will be performed in 2025.
Dr. Bernard Bigot, Director-General, ITER, said, “It has been a ‘Successful M (check) arch’ since the ITER Organization and ITER India signed the Cryostat Procurement Arrangement in 2012 and since the first components for the 3,800-tonne heavy-assembly took shape at the Larsen & Toubro factory in Hazira, India..."
S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said, “This is yet another proud moment for L&T in delivering the critical components for Cryostat assembly…This ‘Make in India, for the World’- project have showcased proven Indian capabilities in the global high technology arena."
The project scope for L&T Heavy Engineering was divided into three aspects. Firstly, to manufacture sub-assemblies at its state-of-the-art Hazira manufacturing complex. The second involved constructing a temporary workshop at the project site in Cadarache, France, for the assembly of various sectors. And finally, integrating Cryostat components at workshop on site and inside the Tokamak Reactor building.
L&T’s Heavy Engineering business had won the contract from ITER India, a wing of the Department of Atomic Energy, for the ambitious mega scientific project, with a total project outlay of around $20 billion, conducted in collaboration with seven countries including India.
