NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a "significantorder to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in the neighbouring country.

L&T classifies orders worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as significant.

The scope of the work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations, with a built-up area of 1.2 million sq.ft. It also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.

The eight locations are - Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj, and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines, as per a company statement.

