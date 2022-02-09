OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  L&T construction arm bags order in Bangladesh
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a "significantorder to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in the neighbouring country.

L&T classifies orders worth between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore as significant.

The scope of the work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations, with a built-up area of 1.2 million sq.ft. It also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The eight locations are - Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj, and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines, as per a company statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout