L&T construction arm bags order in Bangladesh

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a "significantorder to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in the neighbouring country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a "significantorder to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in the neighbouring country.

L&T classifies orders worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as significant. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

L&T classifies orders worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as significant. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The eight locations are - Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj, and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines, as per a company statement.