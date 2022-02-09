L&T construction arm bags order in Bangladesh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The scope of the work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations, with a built-up area of 1.2 million sq.ft
NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a "significantorder to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in the neighbouring country.
L&T classifies orders worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as significant.
The scope of the work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations, with a built-up area of 1.2 million sq.ft. It also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.
The eight locations are - Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj, and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines, as per a company statement.
