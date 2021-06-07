L&T Construction bags contract from Bangalore Water Supply

The scope of the project includes survey, investigation, design & construction of 2 Pumping stations, 3 fully automated Sewage Treatment Plants

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build and operate sewage treatment plants and Intermediate sewage pumping stations along with construction of main sewers for 110 villages in the Mahadevpura & Bommanahalli region (K&C Valley Catchment) of Bengaluru city.

The brief scope of the project includes survey, investigation, design & construction of 2 Pumping stations, 3 fully automated Sewage Treatment Plants of 34 MLD total capacity and main sewer lines of 132 km length with DWC, RCC and DI pipes.

The project will benefit 18.04 lakh people in Bengaluru city.

The heavy civil jnfrastructure business has secured an order to construct various facilities within 42 Months for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur Maharashtra.