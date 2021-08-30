Mumbai: Larsen and Toubro's construction arm, L&T Construction, has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses.

The buildings and factories business has secured an order to construct multilevel parking and advocates chamber for the high court at Allahabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 lakh square feet.

This project consists of 2,294 advocate chambers, 2,323 car parking spaces in a multilevel car parking, and 1,552 two-wheeler parking spaces with associated utility buildings.

The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement, and construction of civil and related MEP works. The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months.

Its power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for the turnkey construction of a substation in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the gas insulated substation project involving four different voltage levels up to 380kV comprises the associated control, protection, automation, telecommunication systems and civil and electromechanical works.

L&T's smart world and communication business has bagged yet another smart city project. The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City Limited to design, develop, implement, and manage the operations and maintenance of a command-and-control centre (CCC), CCTV Surveillance, smart traffic solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an integrated command and control center platform (ICCC) for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"The vision of this project is to establish an integrated command and control center smart city platform/applications to monitor and operate smart city services terminating onto these applications. The scope of work includes intelligent traffic control system with traffic enforcement, adaptive traffic control system (ATCS), city surveillance system with video analytics, citizen web portal, a mobile app and helpdesk, smart parking management solution etc," said L&T in a statement.

