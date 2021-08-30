L&T Construction bags multiple contracts for various businesses

L&T's smart world and communication business has bagged yet another smart city project. The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City Limited to design, develop, implement, and manage the operations and maintenance of a command-and-control centre (CCC), CCTV Surveillance, smart traffic solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an integrated command and control center platform (ICCC) for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

