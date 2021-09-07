MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a “significant order" for its water and effluent treatment business in India.

L&T classifies orders between Rs1,000 crore and Rs2500 crore as significant.

It has won an order from a state-utility organisation to implement rural water supply projects, providing functional house tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company said in a statement.

The business has been entrusted with implementing rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages.

The scope comprises construction of tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main and distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, among others.

In addition to this order, the business is executing water supply schemes in several rural areas, across various states, the company said.

