Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T Construction bags order for water effluent treatment business

L&T Construction bags order for water effluent treatment business

Premium
L&T Construction bags order for water effluent treatment business. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

  • It has won an order from a state-utility organisation to implement rural water supply projects, providing functional house tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company said in a statement.

MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a “significant order" for its water and effluent treatment business in India.

MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction subsidiary has bagged a “significant order" for its water and effluent treatment business in India.

L&T classifies orders between Rs1,000 crore and Rs2500 crore as significant.

L&T classifies orders between Rs1,000 crore and Rs2500 crore as significant.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It has won an order from a state-utility organisation to implement rural water supply projects, providing functional house tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company said in a statement.

The business has been entrusted with implementing rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages.

The scope comprises construction of tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main and distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, among others.

In addition to this order, the business is executing water supply schemes in several rural areas, across various states, the company said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

Premium

The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Premium

Meet India's richest professional CEO

Premium

Tracking India's green hydrogen revolution

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!