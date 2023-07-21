L&T Construction bags order worth over ₹7,000 crore for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. Detail here2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
L&T Construction has been awarded a ₹7,000 crore contract by NHSRCL to build a 135.45 km stretch of the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. The project will cover a total distance of 508 km and is expected to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph.
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded L&T Construction order worth more than ₹7,000 crore for the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×