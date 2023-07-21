The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded L&T Construction order worth more than ₹7,000 crore for the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

With this Package, the company will execute 92 percent of the main line between Shilphata and Ahmedabad.

The project has been bagged for the construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package which includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works, L&T construction said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, NHSRCL has already awarded contracts for the construction of Mumbai (BKC) station and 21 km of tunnels including a 7 km undersea tunnel works in Maharashtra. With this last tender, all civil contracts for the Mumbai -Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor have been awarded, the release by NHSRCL said on 20 July. The Bullet train corridor is divided into 28 contract packages, of which 11 are `civil packages', it said.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project will cover 155.76 kms in Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in Gujarat. The train will have 12 stations along the route.

As per the press release by L&T, upon completion of the project, the High-Speed Rail will operate at a speed of 320 Kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately two hours with limited stops and in three hours with all stops.

Speaking of the order, Mr S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) said, “This is the second largest package which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project, and we are humbled by the trust reposed in us by our client, NHSRCL.

The company further added that it has significantly enhanced its capability of building faster and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with their strategic goals.

Earlier this month, officials overseeing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor had said that the work was progressing swiftly and cited the construction of three river bridges in one month in Gujarat.

Officials of the National High Speed Rail Corridor told PTI that four out of the 24 bridges have been built in the past six months. "Of these four, we have managed to build three bridges, situated between Bilimora and Surat stations on the HSR route, in Navsari district in one month. There are 24 river bridges on the corridor, 20 of which are in Gujarat and the rest in Maharashtra," the NHSRCL had said in a release.

The NHSRCL had said that the first phase of the bullet train project is expected to be launched in 2026.