Officials of the National High Speed Rail Corridor told PTI that four out of the 24 bridges have been built in the past six months. "Of these four, we have managed to build three bridges, situated between Bilimora and Surat stations on the HSR route, in Navsari district in one month. There are 24 river bridges on the corridor, 20 of which are in Gujarat and the rest in Maharashtra," the NHSRCL had said in a release.