Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has secured ‘significant’ engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas.

The company classifies an order ranging between ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore in size as a significant order. The stock was trading 0.60 per cent of ₹2,243.30 on BSE.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro.

The scope includes design, supply, installation and commissioning of receiving substations (RSS), auxiliary substations (ASS) and SCADA system for the northern sections of Corridors 3 & 5.

Further, In the overseas market, the PT&D Business has won an order to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates.

L&T aims to significantly reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses at pan-India level through the latest bagged order under Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) through the PT&D business. The company has promised to undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements including segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan.

