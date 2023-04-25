L&T Construction bags orders in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 cr India, overseas1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:51 PM IST
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd has also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has secured ‘significant’ engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas.
