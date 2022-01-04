The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has bagged a contract in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore for the design and construction of an underground metro project of the first phase of the Patna Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS).

In a regulatory filing, the industrial conglomerate said that the project alignment passes through the heart of Patna, the capital of Bihar, and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.

“The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has won a prestigious order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), for the design and construction of the Underground Metro Project of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS," it said. DMRC is the technical consultant of PMRC. The filing described the contract as ‘significant’, which means the contract is valued in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.

It added that the major scope of work for the project includes the design and construction of twin tunnel six underground stations -- Rajendra Nagar, Moin Ul Haq Stadium, University, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani -- along with other associated structures.

The project is being funded by Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC), which will operate it upon completion. The metro rail project is also expected to receive funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

