L&T Construction bags Patna Metro contract worth 1,000 cr– 2,500 cr

“The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has won a prestigious order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), for the design and construction of the Underground Metro Project of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS," it said. DMRC is the technical consultant of PMRC. The filing described the contract as ‘significant’, which means the contract is valued in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.

