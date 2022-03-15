OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  L&T Construction bags significant orders
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders for its power transmission & distribution business.

The company classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

The renewable arm of the business has won an order to construct a 245 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

Another order has been secured to implement a solar photovoltaic cum storage project in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The large scale, grid interactive green energy storage project will have a 35 MW (AC) solar capacity and a 57 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

In the Middle East, the company has won orders for supply and construction of shunt reactors in 132 kV substations on a turnkey basis. These reactive power compensation elements will be added to the 132kV network of Dubai’s electricity infrastructure and will provide voltage control to help in maintaining the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout