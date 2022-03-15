NEW DELHI: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders for its power transmission & distribution business.

The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.

The renewable arm of the business has won an order to construct a 245 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

Another order has been secured to implement a solar photovoltaic cum storage project in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The large scale, grid interactive green energy storage project will have a 35 MW (AC) solar capacity and a 57 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

In the Middle East, the company has won orders for supply and construction of shunt reactors in 132 kV substations on a turnkey basis. These reactive power compensation elements will be added to the 132kV network of Dubai’s electricity infrastructure and will provide voltage control to help in maintaining the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

