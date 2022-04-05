NEW DELHI: The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured significant orders for its transportation infrastructure business. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as “significant".

The business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corp. to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 Package of Section-II under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of work includes constructing a six-lane 12.8 km-long Greenfield highway, with flexible pavement, two lane service roads and paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade intersections, major/minor bridges, vehicular/light vehicular/ small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for seven years.

It has also received an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.

This involves design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning 750 Volt DC third rail traction system, receiving substations including high voltage cabling from grid substations, 33KV cable network, among others, at Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The project, to be executed in 36 months, will be funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

L&T is already executing track works for Agra metro.

