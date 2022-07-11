Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  L&T Construction bags significant orders for its business & factories business

L&T Construction bags significant orders for its business & factories business

Larsen 8: Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 12:50 PM ISTSubhash Narayan

  • The company defines orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant

NEW DELHI: The buildings & factories vertical of L&T Construction has secured “significant" contracts, the engineering major said on Monday. The company defines orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

Among the orders is one from a data centre service provider to construct data centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.

The work involves design, building, supply, installation, T&C works for the data centre and allied buildings, including fit outs.

Another order is for constructing a commercial office space of approximate built-up area of 1 million sq. ft in Hyderabad.

The Business has also secured an order for the engineering, procurement & construction of the ‘Statue of Oneness’ – The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. The project is scheduled to be completed in 15 months.

