L&T Construction bags significant orders for its business & factories business
- The company defines orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant
NEW DELHI: The buildings & factories vertical of L&T Construction has secured “significant" contracts, the engineering major said on Monday. The company defines orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
Among the orders is one from a data centre service provider to construct data centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.
The work involves design, building, supply, installation, T&C works for the data centre and allied buildings, including fit outs.
Another order is for constructing a commercial office space of approximate built-up area of 1 million sq. ft in Hyderabad.
The Business has also secured an order for the engineering, procurement & construction of the ‘Statue of Oneness’ – The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. The project is scheduled to be completed in 15 months.