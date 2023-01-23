L&T construction bags ‘significant’ orders for various businesses1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
The renewables arm of the power transmission and distribution business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5MW solar power plant in south-western part of West Bengal
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won various "significant" contracts for its businesses, including power transmission and distribution and building and factories.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×