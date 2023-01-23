New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won various "significant" contracts for its businesses, including power transmission and distribution and building and factories.

L&T construction won the orders with value in the range of ₹ 1,000 crore - ₹ 2,500 crore, according to a BSE filing.

“The renewables arm of the power transmission and distribution business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal," the company said in a statement.

The state undertaking, which is implementing this project with financing from a foreign development bank, has awarded this package on an international competitive bidding basis.

In central-western part of Uttar Pradesh, the business has received an order to undertake works for the development of power distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme, it added.

The scope includes loss reduction works including GIS asset mapping. Further in the overseas market, the business has won an order to implement the electrical system along with the associated civil and instrumentation works for an energy company in the Middle East.

The multinational conglomerate’s business of building and factories has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of a total of 7.3 lakh sq ft in two phases, it said. Phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and phase 2 in 17 months with a three-month gap between both phases for shifting and demolishing existing buildings.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.82% lower at ₹2,231.50 on the BSE today.