L&T Construction bags significant orders

The company has secured an order to set up a 765kV transmission line in Gujarat. The available power transfer capacity from the inter-state transmission system will increase thanks to this network expansion
New Delhi: The construction subsidiary of engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged “significant" orders for its power transmission & distribution business. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
The company has secured an order to set up a 765kV transmission line in Gujarat. The available power transfer capacity from the inter-state transmission system will increase thanks to this network expansion, it said.
An order has been received to upgrade the distribution system in a state in North-East India. The scope of this project includes the strengthening of medium and low voltage distribution networks.
The company has also won repeat orders to build new 132kV substations in the United Arab Emirates.
An order has been secured to establish a 380kV overhead line in Saudi Arabia that will help strengthen the evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of the grid in the Western region of the Kingdom.
As the distribution system is being strengthened in the Dhaka and Narayanganj agglomerations of Bangladesh, the Business has bagged orders to establish two new 132kV and 33kV substations in these regions.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.