L&T Construction's heavy civil infra biz bags contract from Delhi Metro
The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has won a significant order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC).

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of 5 km of twin tunnel (Up & Down Line) by shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations--Chhattarpur, Chhattarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS. 

The project is funded by JICA.

L&T has enhanced its capability of building faster and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with our strategic goals.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

