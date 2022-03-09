L&T Construction's heavy civil infra biz bags contract from Delhi Metro

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of 5 km of twin tunnel (Up & Down Line) by shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations--Chhattarpur, Chhattarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.