L&T Construction to build cooling towers for Rawatbhata Atomic Power Project

L&T Construction to build cooling towers for Rawatbhata Atomic Power Project

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (Photo: Mint)
10 Aug 2022

The scope of work includes constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe

NEW DELHI: The construction arm of Larsen &Toubro (L&T) has secured a “significant" order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its heavy civil infrastructure business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for the Rawatbhata Atomic Power Project .

The scope of work includes constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe (CMLC), the main medium to transport hot water from the turbine to the cooling towers, the engineering and construction behemoth said on Wednesday.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

