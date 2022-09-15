Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz

L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (File Photo)
1 min read . 02:09 PM ISTSaurav Anand

New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that the international arm of the water & effluent treatment business of its subsidiary L&T Construction has been awarded ‘significant’ contracts.

“The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, to execute a Pressurized Underground Pipeline Irrigation Network System for the Right Command of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

L&T classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

“The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 27,000 Ha of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Balangir district of Odisha," the company said. “The project scope involves Survey, Design, Engineering, Supply, Laying, Installation & Commissioning of MS, DI & HDPE pumping main & distribution network with all allied electromechanical & automation works."

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

