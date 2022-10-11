L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz

L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that the international arm of the water & effluent treatment business of its subsidiary L&T Construction has been awarded ‘significant’ contracts. L&T classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
“The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha to execute Cluster XIX & Cluster XX Mega Lift Irrigation Projects," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
“The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 23 Lift Irrigation Schemes consisting of intake points spread across Anandapur Left Main Canal, Bidydharpur Barrage, Hadagarh Reservoir, Anandapur Barrage & Kharsua, Kani & Baitarani Rivers, with the objective to irrigate a culturable command area of 29,914 hectares in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur & Kendrapada on a turnkey basis," the company said.
“The order reiterates L&T’s credentials in the irrigation sector and reinforces customer trust in our capability to aid the development of agriculture in the state."
The company has also secured various add-on and variation orders, it said.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.