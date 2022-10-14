Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz

L&T Construction wins order under its water and effluent treatment biz

1 min read . 02:14 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Gujarat government

New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that the international arm of the water & effluent treatment business of its subsidiary L&T Construction has been awarded ‘significant’ contracts. L&T classifies orders worth 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore as significant.

“The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Govt. of Gujarat, to execute pumping system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam (Northern Link). This is the single largest order secured by the Business in Gujarat," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The scope of work involves design, supply, construction & commissioning of pump houses & pipelines, with associated electrical & automation works.

The turnkey project aims to strengthen water resources in Kachchh district of Gujarat by filling existing reservoirs that will irrigate 36,392 Ha of land.

“The order reinforces the customer’s trust in L&T’s capability to undertake projects of social importance in seismically sensitive areas with the larger goal of agricultural development and water conservation," said the release.

