L&T Construction wins orders for water & effluent treatment business from MP govt

NEW DELHI :Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has bagged repeat orders from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.
The order is to execute two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000 Ha of culturable command area covering more than five hundred villages of Dewas & Dhar districts in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a turnkey basis, the company said in a statement.
The scope includes Survey, Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction of Pump Houses, Laying of Rising & Gravity Mains, Distribution Network and SCADA for controlling & regulating the entire system.
The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cumecs of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process.
The state-of-the-art automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round the clock supply of water during the Rabi season.
The company said that this order reaffirms its credentials in the irrigation sector and reinforces customer trust in the firm’s capability to aid the development of agriculture in the state.
According to the statement from L&T, the project is a major order, which has an estimated cost between ₹5,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore.
Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
The EPC major’s consolidated net profit rose 22.5% to ₹2,228.97 crore on 23% rise in net sales to ₹42,762.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
