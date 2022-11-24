L&T Construction wins significant order for its heavy civil infrastructure business

The civil and hydromechanical works of the project will be executed through a consortium led by Larson and Turbo, under a stringent timeline of 30 months. Upon completion, the project will be one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in India
New Delhi: Larsen and Turbo on Thursday said that its heavy civil infrastructure business of its construction arm has won significant order from the Greenko group for developing an off-stream pumped storage project in Madhya Pradesh. The company classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
“The civil and hydromechanical works of the project will be executed through a consortium led by Larson and Turbo, under a stringent timeline of 30 months. Upon completion, the project will be one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in India," the company said in a press release.
The Gandhisagar Pumped Storage Project (PSP), designed to meet a pumped storage capacity of 10,080 MWHr, envisions the creation of an upper reservoir near Khemla block village, (about 75 Kms from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh) while the existing Gandhisagar reservoir will be the lower reservoir.
“The project involves constructing an Upper Dam (to form the upper reservoir), Intake Structure with Approach Channel, Steel Lined Buried Penstock/Pressure Shaft (Vertical & Horizontal), Surface Powerhouse, Draft tube tunnel, Tailrace Outlet Structure, and Tailrace channel," the company added.
Pumped hydro storage plants store energy using a system of two interconnected reservoirs and have assumed immense significance given the increased adoption of inherent variability. Water is pumped to the upper reservoir in times of surplus energy and, in times of excess demand, water from the upper reservoir is released, generating power, with an overall cycle efficiency of 80% or more.
“Securing this pumped storage system order reiterates Larsen & Toubro’s commitment to bolster India’s clean energy sector and a step forward towards the country’s goal of being Carbon Neutral," the company said.
Greenko group is one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.