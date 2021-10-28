MUMBAI : The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has secured an up to ₹5,000 crore order for its buildings and factories business from Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to construct Common Central Secretariat Integrated Buildings 1, 2 and 3 in Plot 137, New Delhi, with a built-up area of approximately 48.11 lakh sq. ft, including its operation and maintenance.

These buildings will have a ground floor, upper ground floor plus six storeys with two basements.

The project involves the construction of cabins, cubicles and open work halls for secretaries, additional/joint secretaries along with their private secretaries, deputy secretaries/directors, undersecretaries, section officers and assistant secretaries. The scope of work also involves demolition, civil works, finishes, external development, furniture, related MEP works and operation and maintenance for five years.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months.

“This project will be one of its kind, in terms of sheer scale of work to be executed within stringent timelines with highest safety and quality standards," said S.N. Subrahmanyan chief executive officer and managing director Larsen & Toubro.

